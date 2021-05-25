Edit on the Spot technology wins at Techstars Startup Weekend

GOLD COAST, Australia, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — A NEW Gold Coast initiative that allows video editing to be done while live streaming has won the top business award at the Gold Coast Techstars Startup Weekend.

Freedom Potential Centre founders, Anastasha and Martin Renaud with their team (Darryl Astin, Christie McCabe and Giorgio Reichel) were voted top business among 90 other participants split into 7 finalist teams with their innovation Edit on the Spot at the recent event at the Queensland TAFE Creative Campus in Coomera.

For their prize, they won 10 hours of tailored advisory support from business mentors and experts under the Australian Small Business Advisory Service program.

Edit On The Spot is technology that allows video capture to be edited while you are filming, saving time, energy and money.

“You would spend three to five times longer if you edit videos manually,” Mrs Renaud said.

“When people record videos using Edit on the Spot, the edited final videos will be ready in various formats for marketing/ social media use soon after they finish recording.

“We plan to use artificial intelligence when we launch to allow us to scale internationally.”

She said experienced judges said the invention ‘definitely has global potential’.

“It will substantially improve the events industry, video production and video conferencing capabilities,” Mrs Renaud said.

“The events industry has suffered so much, it still hasn’t recovered which is very sad. People are still struggling to come back to run events with the same level of safety, predictability and profitability we used to have before Covid. It’s so uncertain.

“Edit on the Spot will give the industry an extra boost and revenue stream for venues and event producers.”

Mr Renaud said the tech innovation was born when the couple began hosting virtual and hybrid events from their new Freedom Potential Centre in Varsity Lakes.

The studio is set-up as a fully-fledged broadcast production facility for podcasting, video production and live streaming.

“The rare Gold Coast centre is available for hire with an all-in-one live venue set up for live streaming local events,” Mr Renaud said.

“The Gold Coast now has a place where people can come and attend events with up to 40 people, no matter how big or small their business is, and create educational and marketing videos in a professional setting.”

He said their goals include connecting and supporting businesses on the Gold Coast and adjusting to any creative idea that Gold Coasters or Queenslanders might have to take to local and international markets.

“We have a three-camera studio with live switching capability, pro lighting, sound and monitoring options. It’s like a mini-TV studio with interactive capabilities,” Mr Renaud said.

The Freedom Potential Centre runs monthly Exponential Networking events where speakers share a 3 minute pitch about their business that is live-streamed to a large online audience.

For more details, visit www.freedompotential.com.au