Single-cell Analysis Market worth $5.6 billion by 2025 – Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Microscopy), Application (Research, Medical Application), End User – Global Forecasts to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The growth in Single-cell Analysis Market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and bio-pharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

NGS is the fastest-growing segment of the single-cell analysis market, by technique

Based on technique, segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. The NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.0% during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global Single-cell Analysis Market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are some of the major factors driving the demand for single-cell analysis consumables and instruments in this regional market.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).

Becton, Dickinson and Company held the leading position in the global single-cell analysis market in 2018. The company provides technologically advanced products to hospitals, life science companies, clinical laboratories, and biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and collaborations in order to offer innovative solutions and sustain its leading position in the market. It also focuses on offering solutions and technologies to the research community in order to assist scientists and researchers by developing and manufacturing high-quality diagnostic and imaging products.

Danaher Corporation held the second position in the global single-cell analysis market in 2018. The company offers a broad range of products in the single cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company pursues the strategies of product launches, expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and partnerships. Over the years, the company has acquired several players operating in the market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.