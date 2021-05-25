Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis, Leading Players, Growth and Forecast to 2030

Pune, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global household vacuum cleaners market research reports offer a thorough research study from the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the global household vacuum cleaners market.

The global household vacuum cleaners market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis, including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America region is known as the global economic powerhouse. The North America is showing lucrative opportunities for the household vacuum cleaners market due to increasing demand for energy efficient household appliances in the region. Over the last few years, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is showing prominent growth for the market due to the increasing population & urbanization, growing consumer awareness & product popularity, and high adoption of advanced technology in this region. Several countries across the LAMEA region are likely to offer new opportunities for the market.

Growing consumer preferences toward advanced cleaning appliances over manual cleaning methods are one of the major driving factors for the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market. A rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions coupled with the rapid innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners is expected to boom the demand for energy-efficient products, which further triggers the growth of the global household vacuum cleaners market. Furthermore, the availability of a variety of products at competitive prices attracts customers towards e-commerce. This factor is likely to upsurge the sales of the household vacuum cleaners market. The surging demand for smart & automated electric appliances such as developing products with advanced technologies, including navigation, UV sterilization, security cameras, and intercom systems are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the household vacuum cleaners market in the near future.

The market research report precisely defines global household vacuum cleaners market share, company profiles, geographical viewpoint, key developments, strategic analysis, investment pocket analysis, perceptual mapping, ecosystem/value chain analysis, improvement Venn diagram, PEST analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, NOISE analysis, SWOT analysis, new market entry, and several other factors with respect to the market to understand the market situation better.

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – by Product

Stick

Upright

Canister

Central

Drum

Wet/Dry

Robotic

Others

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – by Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG Bissell, Inc. Black+Decker Inc. BSH Home Appliances Ltd Dyson Ltd. Ecovacs Electrolux Group Eureka Forbes Ltd iRobot Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. LG Electroncis Miele Panasonic Corporation Samsung Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI)

Our study examines and forecasts the market size of the global household vacuum cleaners market

To understand the key insights on the global household vacuum cleaners market

To pinpoint drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global household vacuum cleaners market

To examine key strategy and developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global household vacuum cleaners market

To recognize and analyze the profile of key players working in the global household vacuum cleaners market

Global household vacuum cleaners market report helps in making informed business decisions by having a thorough analysis of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

