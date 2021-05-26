Cary Dental Associates Provides Composite Fillings

Cary, Illinois, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Cary Dental Associates is pleased to announce they provide composite fillings to fix cavities. These fillings match the existing tooth more closely so that they’re less noticeable and provide patients with the beautiful smile they want.

The composite fillings are the perfect solution for various dental issues, such as chipped, decayed, gapped, cracked, or worn teeth. The team at Cary Dental Associates may also use them to fill in small gaps between teeth. When patients visit this dental office for problems with their teeth, the staff takes great pride in providing them with the compassionate care they deserve with effective treatments that produce the desired results, including composite fillings.

The dental team at Cary Dental Associates can complete composite fillings in just one visit, reducing the number of appointments their patients require. They first clean the tooth and prepare it for the filling placement. After placing the composite filling, they shape and polish it to match the rest of the tooth.

Anyone interested in learning about composite fillings can find out more by visiting the Cary Dental Associates website or by calling 1-847-516-1100.

About Cary Dental Associates: Cary Dental Associates is a full-service dental office offering comprehensive dental care for healthy, beautiful smiles. Their caring, compassionate team creates a custom treatment plan for each patient to help them achieve their dental health goals. They provide various treatments to help every patient get the smile they deserve.

