SERP Consultancy: Powering Brands With Expert Outsourced Digital Marketing Strategies

Kolkata, India, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — SERP Consultancy, a full service internet marketing company, is offering outsourced digital marketing services to companies who want to expand their business. Their ethical practices and expertise can ensure good quality output within a specific timeframe.

Outsourced digital marketing services

SERP Consultancy provide the perfect combination of experience and skillset to business organizations, thus enabling them to grow their business while reducing operating costs. We provide this service in the following solutions:

Dedicated hiring: In this package, clients can hire us either on full time, part time or hourly basis. We can help them to build a virtual office, thus enabling them to save more than 60% of in-house staffing costs.

In this package, clients can hire us either on full time, part time or hourly basis. We can help them to build a virtual office, thus enabling them to save more than 60% of in-house staffing costs. Reseller: This package is ideal for those clients who want place bulk orders and searching for discounts. We also offer custom packages according to the client’s budget.

Key benefits of this service

Some of the benefits of this service are:

It is flexible

The flexibility of our services are similar to the workload requirements of our clients. They can hire us either on full time, part time or on an hourly basis. We will give them the opportunity to create custom packages suitable for their budget and profitability. Our professionals are capable of making adjustments according to the requirements of the project.

Pay only for the required service

We are offering our clients an unique opportunity to pay only for what they need. Our outsourcing options will enable them to get the benefits of digital marketing by selecting packages that aligns with their budget and the specific requirements of their company.

We offer full support

We have answers for our client’s each and every question. They can enquire us about their current package, the progress of work and even for some helpful advice. Our professionals will listen to their queries and provide appropriate answers.

Maximizing value

We will go great lengths for ensuring that our clients get real value for money. If clients do not get guaranteed results, then they can get refund.

Total control

Even if companies have an efficient team, it is of no use unless they have any control over them. You can contact with our account manager who will keep you updated on every progress.

Clients are quite satisfied with this service. For more information, click on https://www.serp-consultancy.com/

About SERP Consultancy

SERP Consultancy has achieved the status of ‘Premier Partner’ from Google. Our main objective is to provide 100% goal oriented solutions with highest quality and professionalism.