Internet Brands Signs on with Burt Intelligence

El Segundo, Calif., 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Burt Intelligence, the leading source of trusted revenue intelligence for the advertising industry is beyond excited to welcome InternetBrands as a client. Internet Brands is home to some of the original and most well-known brands on the web, including CarsDirect, Fodor’s Travel,Lawyers.com, and WebMD.

“We chose Burt to manage our revenue operations due to the flexibility of the platform and their ability to provide a single source of truth for all of our advertising data management needs,” said Judson Penumaka, Head of Programmatic Strategy & Revenue, Internet Brands.

Burt will help Internet Brands map and automate data across all adtech partners and provide personalized insights into programmatic display and video revenue operations. Burt’s solution for ad operations provides clients with a centralized platform for analyzing performance across all campaigns, managing and prioritizing tasks, and to discover critical insights.

“It is a privilege to work with a leading company that has award-winning consumer websites in its portfolio. We’d like to welcome the Internet Brands team to the Burt family,” stated Carl Leskinen, President & Co-Founder, Burt Intelligence.

About Burt Intelligence

Burt Intelligence provides Revenue Intelligence for the Advertising Industry by helping the world’s leading publishers with a single point of access to explore, analyze and share their advertising data. Our solutions are used by thousands of the most forward-thinking sales, operations and programmatic professionals on a daily basis to accelerate revenue growth, reduce customer churn and optimize yield. For more information, please visit www.burt.ai.

About Internet Brands‍

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company’s award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands’ powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company’s continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek.