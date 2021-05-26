That Bus Offers Event Planning Services in the Phoenix Area

Posted on 2021-05-26 by in Travel // 0 Comments

Scottsdale, AZ, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — That Bus is pleased to announce they are ready to get the party started in 2021 with their party bus rental services throughout the Phoenix area. They offer complete event planning services with limo and party bus rentals available.

The country is starting to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and events are back in business. That Bus is ready to take on the event planning needs for residents throughout the area with party bus services, limo rentals, and more. They are the perfect option for transportation and event planning for bachelor and bachelorette parties, college parties, weddings, nightclub tours, and much more. Their team is standing by to help individuals plan the perfect event, whether it’s a night out with friends or a special celebration.

That Bus strives to provide the highest standards in their customer service with reliable transportation to ensure every client has a memorable experience. They understand their clients want to create an event that will meet their expectations and ensure everyone has a great time. With event planning services, they work closely with their clients to give them the experience they want.

Anyone interested in learning about the event planning services or transportation options can find out more by visiting the That Bus website or by calling 1-602-384-2385.

About That Bus : That Bus is a party rental company specializing in party buses, limo rentals, and event planning services. They take great pride in offering the highest level of customer service with reliable transportation options to get any party going. They provide services for weddings, bachelor and bachelorette parties, college and frat parties, wine tours, nightclub tours, and more.

 

Company : That Bus
Address : 8924 E. Pinnacle Road, Ste. G5-568, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Phone : 1-602-384-2385
Email : info@thatbus.com
Website : https://www.thatbus.com

