Global Air Purifier Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

The global air purifier market research reports offer a thorough research study from the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the global air purifier market.

The global air purifier market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis, including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America region is known as the global economic powerhouse. North America is showing lucrative opportunities for the air purifier market due to air quality policies, development and implementation of regulatory actions, and organizing air quality management programs. Over the last few years, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is showing prominent growth for the market due to growing population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization, and increased disposable income in this region. Several countries across the LAMEA region are likely to offer new opportunities for the market.

A rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of pollution on health coupled with the increase in the need to remove fine airborne particles and germs in residential, commercial, as well as industrial spaces drive demand for air purifier market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing pollution levels in urban areas, rising airborne diseases, improving standards of living, and increasing disposable income are also projected to boost the growth of the air purifier market.

The global air purifier market research report offers a brand recall study that aims to recall a brand (unaided/aided) based on several circumstances. This strategy will help the company to make people more aware of the brand mainly by targeting a relevant, high-quality audience.

The market research report precisely defines global air purifier market share, company profiles, geographical viewpoint, key developments, strategic analysis, investment pocket analysis, perceptual mapping, ecosystem/value chain analysis, improvement Venn diagram, PEST analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, NOISE analysis, SWOT analysis, new market entry, and several other factors with respect to the market to understand the market situation better.

Global Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Global Air Purifier Market – by Technology

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Global Air Purifier Market – by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Air Purifier Market – by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Air Purifier Market – by Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Alen Corporation AllerAir Industries Inc. Camfil AB Carrier Global Corporation COWAY Co., Ltd. Daikin Industries, Ltd. Dyson Limited Honeywell International Inc. IQAir Koninklijke Philips N.V. LG Electronics Panasonic Corporation Samsung Sharp Corporation Whirlpool Corporation

