Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market Share & Competitive Landscape Report to 2022

The Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market is estimated to reach USD 653.5 million by 2022. An increase in demand for blood gas testing, growing incidence among the patients in emergency departments and critical care, increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in the change of focus towards point-of-care testing and introduction of new expertise are some of the most affecting drivers of this market.

Increase in the base population will also contribute towards the growth of the market in the coming years by resulting in high occurrence rates of diseases which include cancer, respiratory disorders, diabetes, and heart-related diseases. Furthermore, the appearance of multi-parameter monitoring device which helps in increasing test menus and rise in requirement for miniaturized devices which is expected to improve market growth over the coming period. For example, according to the WHO, the global geriatric population of 65 years and above will help to rise from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. For cancer and other chronic diseases, aging is one of the risk factors and therefore, the global aging population will help to increase its market growth.

Application Insights

In 2016, combined analyzers conquered the overall market due to the occurrence of broad product portfolio with large test volumes. The combined analyzer market is anticipated to witness an increase in growth as a result of increasing need for analyzers which need less maintenance, further facilitating the test results for electrolyte and blood count from samples such as whole dialysate, urine, blood, serum, and plasma.

End-use Insights

The market is divided on the basis of end-use into central laboratories and point-of-care. The point-of-care division is identified to be the best growing segment in the coming years. The key contributing factor is the continuous technological improvements, thus attracting end-users to move focus towards point-of-care analysers.

Special importance is given to cardiothoracic surgical departments, followed by emergency transport systems, and critical care departments as designated by a large volume of systems. The increase in demand for point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analysers is expected to growth over the forecast period. These devices facilitate automated sample handling which helps to trim down the associated errors along with providing user variability. The aforementioned factors are expected to help these devices to achieve high preference matrix among the consumers.

Regional Insights

In 2016, North America held substantial amount of share of this market. Some of the key factors which help in boosting the regional market growth includes the increase in number of patients treated in hospitals annually, particularly in the intensive care units and emergency departments coupled with the presence of supportive healthcare infrastructure.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to provide future growth opportunities because of presence of large number of manufacturers. In India and China, increasing disposable income levels along with the existence of high unmet patient needs are some factors for growth rate of this segment. Additionally, in the developing countries, the presence of favorable government policies and programs are expected to boost this market. For example, in MEA the favorable government initiatives such as the UNFPA initiated by the Country Programme Action Plan (CPAP) for prevention of diseases is expected to improve the healthcare services which further results into providing new opportunities for market growth.

Top Key Players of Global Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market :

Abbott, Siemens, Bayer, Roche, OPTI medical systems Inc., Samsung Medison, Medica, Nova Stat, Erba, Radiometer Medical, Alere Medical, Edan Instruments, Afford Medical, Dalko Diagnostics, Convergent Technologies and Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

