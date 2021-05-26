Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers

PUNE, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for fluoroscopy equipment. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter market breakdown and data triangulation was used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments

Growth in the fluoroscopy systems market is attributed to factors such as advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

[187 Pages Report] The fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market, by product, in 2019.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

Surgical applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluoroscopy systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the fluoroscopy sytems market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market covers the market for C-arms in orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications.

North America will continue to dominate the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the fluoroscopy systems market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.

The key players operating in the global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Lepu Medical Technology (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and ADANI Systems (Belarus).