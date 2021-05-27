Backless Back in Trend with Melorra’s Bold Gold Collection Range

Bangalore, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — In the wake of quarantine, backless dresses made a comeback in all their demeanor. Popular among the business ladies as the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hybrid garments, backless outfits have emerged as one of the trendiest fashion styles of SS21. The idea with this trend is to bring the light of positivity during the darkness of the ongoing pandemic, and Melorra has entered the scene with its range of jewellery inspired by this trend. The lightweight jewellery brand based out of Bangalore, Melorra, recently launched a new collection of yellow gold jewellery that resemble cutouts and backless dress patterns.

The Bold Gold collection by Melorra is the right tribute to the classic backless dresses that have become synonymous with business parties as well as high-end casual get-togethers. From the revealing cutouts to the back bows and knots, the backless trend is here to stay for years. The Bold Gold simply draws inspiration from the dressing style and brings forth an amazing range of gold earrings, necklaces, bangles, bracelets, and more that work as two-in-one jewellery styles for formal as well as party look. Very few accessories are designed to complement the daily and office look, but the Bold Gold collection stays true to its spirit. As per the designer of the collection range, a relaxed vibe was the theme of SS21 on several fashion shows, and backless rightly made a comeback in all its possible aura. “With all its daring and baring mood, the backless fashion is back in action. SS21 fashion is the time to be comfy and free in your own skin. Taking inspiration from this trend, we created a range in gold with cutouts and patterns that complement the skin reveal and is perfect 9-9 outfit with sensual comfort,” he speaks.

More About the Bold Gold Collection

With its exclusive jewellery range, the Bold Gold collection is launched as a part of the Spring-Summer 2021 collection series at Melorra and is available on the website as well as offline stores.

The range includes 75 breath-taking designs made in yellow gold earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and bangles. The designs are available both in 18K gold and 22K gold

The price range for the Bold Gold collection starts from INR 26,000 and goes up to INR 2,65,000

You can also explore some of the dazzling gold pendants and lockets that are part of this gorgeous collection: https://www.melorra.com/jewellery/pendants/

For more information, visit: https://www.melorra.com/