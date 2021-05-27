Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 – COVID-19 Impact and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — The “Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application (Serialization, Aggregation, Reporting), End User (Pharma, Food, Medical Devices) – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Track and Trace Solutions Market;

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since the beginning of 2020, most countries worldwide shut down their borders and limited transportation in a bid to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This disrupted the supply chains for the track and trace market, temporarily leading to a fall in demand due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets.

We estimate that the major share of the medical device industry, which includes imaging devices, dental care devices, and surgical products, contributes 60–75% of the overall medical devices market. This will have a stagnant or deep fall in the growth rate in 2020 and in a couple of quarters from 2021. A new USD-5–7 billion market opportunity (by 2021) is opening up in the medical devices industry, including critical care medical devices.

“The 2D Barcode segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into linear barcodes, 2D barcodes, and radiofrequency identification (RFID). The 2D barcodes segment accounted for the largest share of 76.2% of the technology market in 2020. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach USD 5,641.3 million by 2026. The large share of the 2D barcodes technology segment can be attributed to the increasing use of 2D barcodes in the packaging industry. They have higher data storage capacities than linear barcodes and contain larger amounts of data with fewer variations in image size.

The RFID segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period due to the growing demand for these systems in automated pharmaceutical distribution and medical devices due to low labor costs and improved visibility & planning.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The track and trace solutions market studied in this report is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the global track and trace market, followed by Europe (33.5%). The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada; the presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers; stringent regulations regarding serialization; and the growing medical devices market are major factors driving market growth in North America.

Some of the prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Syntegon (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), JEKSON VISION (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), and WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany).