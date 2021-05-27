Portable Radar Detectors Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Portable Radar Detectors Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 6%

According to latest research by Fact.MR, Demand of portable radar detectors market is expected to witness a steady growth during 2021-2031. Radar detectors which were initially used in performance vehicles, have started to feature among passenger cars, in their portable variant, at a CAGR higher than their stationary counterpart. Stationary radar detectors are pricier as compared to its portable variant, the latter becomes an obvious choice for the passenger car users.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6063

What is Driving Portable Radar Detector Sales?

Similar to laser based speed detection, portable radar detectors have been gaining traction across a multitude of automobiles to avoid accidents through guiding the driver with speed control. In 2019, speeding of the vehicle accounted for 26% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S., killing 9,478 people. These fatalities can be translated as 25 deaths per day in the country, which is alarming. Owing to this several traffic councils and authorities have been recommending the use of speed detectors in vehicles, including portable radar detectors.

Being compact, portable radar detectors fit on the car dashboard and information displayed can be easily viewed by the driver. Thus the ease of access makes it well suited for car of any make.

GPS Lockout Enabled Portable Radar Detectors to Gain Significant Traction

In the recent years, portable radar detectors enabled with GPS lockout technology have garnered significant traction. With this technology in place, the driver do not have to hear false alerts every time. While there are not many providers of GPS lockout enabled portable radar detectors, in the long term, it is anticipated that several providers will bring this differentiation to their portfolio. Currently, Rodenso XP radar detector has been the only forefront provider of GPS lockout enabled portable radar detectors.

GET A CUSTOMIZED SCOPE TO MATCH YOUR NEED – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6063

US Portable Radar Detectors Demand Outlook

Portable radar detectors are a boon to drivers, especially in rural parts of the U.S. having a long freeway. Being readily available, these devices are mostly purchased as an aftermarket accessory by several drivers. While these devices are being used for good reasons, they are also used as to avoid speeding fines when detected by police officer’s laser guns.

Due to this factor, they are illegal to be used in Virginia and Washington D.C., which to some extent limits the countrywide sales. Besides, the use of radar or laser speed detectors is illegal in all types of commercial vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds, under the federal law.

Europe Portable Radar Detectors Sales Outlook

Europe is a home of some of the world’s largest car makers which makes the region a region full of opportunities for aftermarket accessories including portable detectors. In some countries, there exist strict regulations for speeding. For instance, in France, speed over the limit of 32 km/hr to 50 km/ hr in or outside city can lead to a fine of Euro 135 and driver’s license.

In order to get rid to of such fines a large number of car owners install portable radar detectors in their vehicles. While regulations are becoming stringent owing to accidents caused by speeding, the demand of portable radar detectors is projected to increase significantly in the coming years.

For Entire List Of Market Players, Request For TOC Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6063

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Portable Radar Detectors?

Some of the key portable radar detectors manufacturers include

Escort

United America Corporation

Cobra

Whistler Group

Yupiteru

Genevo s.r.o.

Beltronics.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Automated Plasma Beveller Market Forecast, Trend and Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/automated-plasma-beveller-market

Mini-Load Systems Market Forecast, Trend and Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/miniload-systems-market

Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Forecast, Trend and Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/oxyfuel-torches-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates