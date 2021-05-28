HLA Typing Market: Technological advancements in the field of HLA typing

Pune, India, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global HLA typing market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth in the HLA typing market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of HLA typing procedures conducted, technological advancements in the field of HLA typing, and increasing funding for research. However, the high costs of HLA typing products and limited reimbursements for target procedures are expected to restrain market growth in the coming years. Along with this, the significant supply-demand gap between the number of organ donors and organs required annually is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Reagents & consumables segment accounts for the largest share of the HLA typing market.

On the basis of product and service, the HLA typing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. Reagents & consumables account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. The growing application horizons of molecular assay techniques in HLA typing, increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation, the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques in research studies, and the rising number of target procedures across major markets are driving the growth of this segment.

The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.

On the basis of technology, the HLA typing market is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. Molecular assay technologies held the largest market share, mainly due to their benefits over non-molecular assays—low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.

The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.

Based on application, the HLA typing market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. The diagnostic applications segment dominated the HLA typing market. This is attributed to technological advancements in molecular assay techniques, the increasing adoption of molecular assay procedures for pathogen encounter detection and histocompatibility cross-matching, and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019.

On the basis of end user, the HLA typing market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals & surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, the commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market. This is attributed to their rapid modernization and adoption of automation, growing outsourcing of R&D activities to said providers, and the increasing consolidation of diagnostic laboratories.

North America to dominate the HLA typing market during the forecast period

The HLA typing market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of target diseases in the US and Canada, and technological advancements. The rising geriatric population and growing funding and support for research are other major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

The major players operating in the HLA typing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK), among others.