Autopsy Equipment Market To Experience A Tremendous Growth by 2018 – 2028

Technological advancements have had significant impact on the development of autopsy equipment market in the recent years. Increasing demand for automation in mortuary procedures over the traditional methods has further influenced the growth of autopsy equipment market. Apart from determining the cause and manner of death, medical cadaveric examination is widely conducted for clinical research and academic purposes. Significant development in forensic sciences is directly proportional to the growing usage of advanced devices which in turn is likely to fuel growth of the autopsy equipment market. Common autopsy equipment include dissection tables, rectangular and L-shaped autopsy tables, trolleys and autopsy toolkit.

Autopsy equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market of autopsy equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Dissection Tables

Rectangular autopsy tables

L-shaped autopsy tables

Trolleys

Autopsy Toolkit

Based on application type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Manual

Automated

Based on end user, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Hospitals/Medical Institutes

Private Morgues

Forensic labs

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

