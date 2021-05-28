Humus concentrate Market Will Generate New Opportunities in Upcoming Year Says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ —

In the field of agriculture, fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs that are required. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years the chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture field, however the chemical fertilizers and pesticides have a very short history in the modern agriculture. In recent years the agrochemicals were used immensely for obtaining higher yield. Extensive application of agrochemicals will definitely lead to poor cropping system and several agricultural issues. Indiscriminate use of the chemical fertilizers result in loss of soil productivity along with some salts that will affect the yield. Bio fertilizers came forward in order to revive the soil health and has become a good supplement for the chemical fertilizers. Bio fertilizers are a renewable source of nutrients which play a vital role in order to maintain the soil fertility and sustainability. Humus is an organic material that is found in the soil of any agricultural land which has the capacity to serve as a soil conditioner. The recent trends in the modern agriculture includes usage of humus concentrate, which consists of natural and organic compounds that are obtained from the soil. There will be a growth in the market for humus concentrate as there is an increasing demand for safe and residue free food. (2018-2028)

Global Humus concentrate market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Horticulture

Landscaping

Soil remediation

On the basis of function, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

Soil structuring

Drought tolerant

pH regulator

Growth promoter

Yield promoter

On the basis of region, the global Humus concentrate market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Opportunities for market participants in humus concentrate market

The possibility for the growth of humus concentrate in the market is quite high. It has a high potential driven by various factors which can increase the purchase of humus concentrate to a certain level. So there is high market potential for the humus concentrate in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

