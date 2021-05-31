Chandigarh, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Asthma is a condition causing the bronchi to become narrow and swell. The name originated from the Greek word that means ‘panting’. It can affect people of any age. However, older people are at much high risk of asthma. Often children also become asthmatic due to allergic reactions – often called Asthmatic Bronchitis. An obstruction in the airflow characterizes asthma due to recurring inflammation and mucous secretion in the bronchi. The bronchi may produce extra mucus making it problematic to breathe. The constriction of respiratory tubes can result in cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest pain. Asthma Homeopathy Treatment is effective in patients of all ages and recommended due to a high success rate.

The Impact of Asthma

The muscles of the airways contract when attacked by allergens as a primary response to the attack. The lumen of the airways decreases. As a result, the body’s immune system sends the white blood cells to the airways. Increased mucus secretion and swelling of the airways result in cough, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Asthma Homeopathy Treatment helps control the inflammation and the resulting symptoms.

Causes of Asthma

There are two main factors to cause asthma:

Extrinsic factors: These include external factors like allergens, chemicals, pollutants, medications, temperature, and environmental factors. Bacterial, viral, or fungal infections can also trigger the onset of asthma. A decreased lung capacity followed by strenuous or heavy physical exercise can also trigger asthma, often causing an asthmatic attack.

Asthma Homeopathy Treatment is effective for the condition arising from both internal and external factors and offers a sustained relief in the condition.

When is Asthma Homeopathy Treatment recommended?

Asthma Homeopathy Treatment offers long-lasting relief from the condition, but it requires regular use of Homeopathic medicines suggested by your Homeopathic consultant. One should immediately start the treatment when experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing

Chest pain

Wheezing during exhaling

Persistent Cough often with thick sputum

Physical Exhaustion

Excess mucus production

Trouble sleeping due to cough, wheezing, suffocation

The chances of these symptoms are typical during or after

Physical exercise

Infections like the common cold, respiratory infection, etc.

Exposure to pollens, dust, pollutants, etc.

Stressful conditions

Temperature change

Medications like aspirin

GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease)

Intake of foods and beverages with preservatives

Frequency of Asthma symptoms:

Continuous or most of the time

For a particular season in a year

Periodical, i.e., once in a week, month, or year

Asthma Homeopathy Treatment is suitable and recommended for patients of all age groups.