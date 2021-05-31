BIOAYURVEDA Announced the Launch of AYURVEDIC APP

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Acknowledging the time we all spend most of the time on our phones especially ordering our favorites- skincare, hair care, and daily basic product. Yes, this is natural that probably you might have dozens of apps on your phone and many of which you don’t even use now. But to make your afternoon more shinny we have the best news! BIOAYURVEDA is a premium and one of the best Ayurvedic brands of India is glad to announce that we are going to expand our reach to our consumers through our very own mobile application App (BIOAYURVEDA App).

The BIOAYURVEDA App upgraded with the 1.5 current version and 13M size. This Best Ayurvedic App for android as well as for iPhone listed in good ratings. Well! it’s a new journey for BIOAYURVEDA as well as for our valuable customers. Now you are very close to shopping from BIOAYURVEDA Ayurvedic premium products. Our Ayurvedic App has all the collection that is available in our online stores (BIOAYURVEDA.in). Now, you are easy to access our new products, shop for products, and learn more about BIOAYURVEDA in this one app. The best part is this Ayurvedic App is if you want to buy your favorite product you can purchase it from this App very easily.

THE EXCITING FEATURES OF THE BIOAYURVEDA APP

Easy Signup From Android and IOS

A user can easily access Ayurvedic Online App from their respective Goggle and Apple account easily. This app has the option to sign up through a Facebook account, no need to create an individual BIOAYURVEDA account for the app.

Notification Alarm

BIOAYURVEDA App has a notification alarm so you do not miss any updates for BIOAYURVEDA products and new offers. With notification alarm, the BIOAYURVEDA App becomes user-friendly and our users remain updated with all exciting offers. Set your alarm for the next offer!

A Glance At Our Product Page

Before preceding with buying any BIOAYURVEDA product take a glance at our product page where we mentioned the ingredients used, the usage of it, and of course the reviews from other customers. So you get a brief detail about our product.

Filter Function On Product List

Are you one of those people who doing shopping by a sort filter function while shopping? BIOAYURVEDA is an Ayurvedic science that inspired natural beauty & curating safe skin, hair care, body care, and nutraceutical products for everyone to use. So the users don’t have to scroll on every product you can easily use a drop-down sort filter that has categories mainly- name, price, ingredients, and units. And shop your favorite.

Product Category Icon On Homepage

The Ayurvedic Online App come up with the product category icon on the homepage so it will be easy for the users to choose from the category skincare, haircare, body care, personal care, men`s care, health supplements, and superfood. Go to your desired category and buy what you need in one roof!

6. Safe Online Payment Mode

BIOAYURVEDA App accepts online payment mode through Mobile Banking, UPI, Credit card, Debit card, etc. Payment through mobile offers secured payment options for customers by providing an extra layer of security so the customer’s data will be safe and the payment transaction will be secured. The privacy of our customers is our prime concern.

Dr. Harbeen Arora founder of BIOAYURVEDA shares their words “BIOAYURVEDA is a luxury brand of Ayurveda health wellness products, skincare, haircare, and other health products. And we are recognized as a premium Ayurvedic brand. Our prime goal to introduced BIOAYURVEDA App is to reach more consumers and make their shopping journey much easier with us. This unfortunate COVID situation made us realize to upgrade our App by increasing the quality of service, reaching more consumers and the consumer finds it easy to reach us via mobile. In the future, we aim to reach out to a lot more people through online mode and service them faster and better across the country. Talking about the situation we get more demand for hand sanitizers and handwashes thus we have launched our herbal and most affordable hand sanitizers, handwashes and Ayush kwath immunity booster.”

Well! We are getting good and satisfying reviews about our Ayurvedic App however you want to give your feedback about our App or related to the product then download our app and share your comments.

Media Contact

Brand Name- BIOAYURVEDA

Contact No.- 8700297615

Contact Name- Sanjeev Shukla

Website: https://www.bioayurveda.in