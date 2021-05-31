Worldpack Automation Systems are Frontrunners in The L Sealer & Label Applicator Machines

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Today, sealing machines are used widely in the chemical, medical and pharmaceutical industries. You will find that industries like food processing, beverages, cosmetics, electronics, and semiconductors also make use of sealing machines. Worldpack Automation Systems offers a compact ‘L Seal machine’ that is designed to seal mono-cartons manually at a great speed. The L Seal can be applied at any suitable place in packing lines without disturbing the present layout. It is extremely light and can be easily moved around.

Worldpack provides labelling machines for various industries including agrochemicals, beverage, edible oil, food, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceutical and several others. Worldpack Automation Systems are the frontrunners in the Automatic Front and Back Labelling Machines which are extremely durable, efficient and easy to operate.

• Worldpack offers The Wraparound Labelling machine which is a high performance and extremely reliable applicator.

• When you require a high-performance machine with precise and automatic labelling, choose Worldpack’s Tamper Evident Labelling Machine.

• Worldpack’s Rotary labelling machines are designed keeping in view the challenging applications of the label orientation with regards to logo embedded on premium liquor and beverage bottles.

• Have you yet heard about the Top Labelling Machine? Worldpack’s Top Labelling Machine labels 20 to 25 containers per minute with high accuracy.

• The Worldpack Hologram Applicator is a compact and versatile machine that is easy to operate with multiple formats of labelling.

• The Worldpack Pouch Labelling Machine is made of 304-stainless steel which is extremely durable, versatile and compact.

• The Worldpack Print and Apply Machine can print labels/barcodes for up to 30 bottles per minute and offers labour saving, consistency and minimal error.

• The Worldpack Semi-automatic Labelling Machines sport a compact table-top design for ease of handling.

• The Worldpack Label Dispenser Machine can dispense up to 30 labels per minute.

• The BOPP labelling machines are designed keeping in mind the BOPP label applications requirement of Water/CSD and other beverages segment.

• Made of 304 Stainless Steel, Worldpack’s range of conveyors is durable, robust, easy to maintain and extremely efficient.

• Worldpack offers The Label Rewinder for the pharmaceutical industry which is designed for offline coding of labels with critical information such as the batch no., MFD, expiry date and MRP on pressure-sensitive labels.

• Worldpack offers non-stop labelling solutions for high-speed production lines.

About Worldpack Automation Systems:

Worldpack is one of the most trusted solution providers in designing and manufacturing self-adhesive labelling machines. As the leading sticker labelling machine manufacturer, Worldpack is a one-stop solutions provider gaining overwhelming acceptance in India and international markets. With a rich experience of 15 years, their dynamic and talented core team is involved in the fields of manufacturing, engineering, designing and customer service.

