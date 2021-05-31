Growing Demand From Stretchable Electronics Propel Growth Of Carbon Aerogel Market By 2028

Market Dynamics

Attributing to the numerous ongoing studies on carbon aerogel, the market is anticipated to be a technologically-driven one. Recent studies show that apart from the aforementioned properties, reversible stretch ability is an added property of carbon aerogel. New technology in carbon aerogel enables it to reversibly expand to more than three times its original length.

This is expected to propel the carbon aerogel market Growth due to the growing demand from stretchable electronics such as wearable electronic devices, energy generation and storage, aerospace applications and lightweight mechanical devices used in high temperature applications.

There have been several attempts to use hydrogen as a fuel. However, the storage of hydrogen limits the scalability of the concept. Its high pore density positions carbon aerogel as a potentially safer alternative to store and transport hydrogen. The carbon aerogel structure can be systematically controlled by precisely altering its manufacturing process.

Market Segmentation

The carbon aerogel market can be segmented on the basis of type, grade, application and end use.

On the basis of type, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Granules

Powder

Block

Tile

On the basis of grade, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Military

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of application, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Nanocatalyst

Fuel cell

Hydrogen storage

Supercapacitor

Desalination systems

On the basis of end use, the carbon aerogel market can be segmented into:

Paints and Coatings

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

General Industrial

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global carbon aerogel market identified across the value chain include Reade International Corp., Green Earth Aerogel Technology SL, American Elements, Tradematt (Henan) Industry Co., Nanolit, Aerogel Technologies, LLC and Cabot Corporation.

