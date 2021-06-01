Advanced Watertek celebrates milestone of 100,000 man-hours without LTI

Advanced Watertek announced its achievement of over 100,000 man-hours without any LTI (lost time injury) for the period from January 2020 to May 2021. This includes both work at their factory and onsite.

Advanced Watertek is a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of membrane-based Water Treatment solutions. A typical day of operations at Advanced Watertek includes steel fabrication, installation and testing of high-pressure equipment, electrical installation and handling hazardous chemicals. Their worksites include hazardous environments offshore, confined spaces on board ships, construction sites and other remote harsh conditions. Under such circumstances, the top priority for the company is the health and safety of their people.

Key aspects of Advanced Watertek’s safety management are rigorous risk assessment; compliance to regulatory requirements; collaborative approach involving all stakeholders; continuous training and awareness; and periodic audits and inspections

Mr. Mohammed Farghaly, CEO of Advanced Watertek said “Health and safety has been our priority for over 36 years. I commend the team for their dedication and constant efforts to ensure safe operational procedures on site and in our remote locations.  Thanks to their hard work, Health & Safety best practices have been inculcated into the daily working routine of the organization.”

Advanced Watertek is a leading OEM for membrane-based water treatment solutions, headquartered in Australia and having offices in the UAE and Oman. Since 1984, Advanced Watertek has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems to the oil & gas, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B and mining industries, among others. Advanced Watertek is certified by Lloyds Register for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001: 2018 standards. The company has recently set up Desaltek to supply maintenance essentials for water treatment across Australia.

