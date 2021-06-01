Yatharth Marketing Solutions: Experienced and Productive Sales Training and Sales Consulting Company in India

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Yatharth Marketing Solutions offer sales training and sales consulting to small, medium, and large organizations. Yatharth Marketing Solutions has experience of a decade in Sales Training and sales consulting.

Yatharth Marketing was founded in 2012 by Mr. Mihir Shah who is currently CEO and Founder of YMS. Mr. Mihir Shah is India’s Best Sales Trainer and One of the Top Sales Trainers in India.

Yatharth Marketing Solution has worked with many companies since 2012 and continuing the same, there are few companies that are from fortune 500 also. In a single decade, Yatharth Marketing Solutions has achieved its dream to become India’s best sales training and sales consulting company.

You might be thinking about how Yatharth Marketing Solutions achieved its dream to become India’s Best Sales Training and India’s Best Sales Consulting Company.

Yatharth Marketing Solutions has never missed any opportunities whether the sales training is being delivered to an individual or the entire corporate company. Also, the sales consulting service is taken by a small, medium, or any large organization.

If we talk about the industries, Yatharth Marketing Solutions serves their Sales Training Programs and Sales Consulting Services in almost all industries like automobile, retail sales, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, industrial, IT sector, real estate, Insurance, banking, FMCG, and more.

Now you might be thinking about the experience of Yatharth Marketing Solutions. So, Yatharth Marketing Solutions has served 650+ corporate clients and 4 lakh+ individuals to date and continues.

Now if you are thinking about the productivity and ROI of the sales training and sales consulting. You don’t need to be worried about the experience and productiveness of the YMS’s Sales Training and Sales Consulting.

Yatharth Marketing Solutions has worked with many clients like Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Vivo, Sales India, ISRO, Agwan, Aagam, Maxxis Tyres, Eastman Global Industries, Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Insurance, Procter & Gamble, Saregama Carvaan, and more.

The main question asked by clients is: What is the ROI of their investment or how will they get the benefit of the sales training and sales consulting.

After the session of sales training or sales consulting you will not only be able to boost your sales but also you will be able to achieve higher sales profit. Another ROI of the training is that the client will get the written assurance of up to 70% growth within 90 days.

For more information about Mr. Mihir Shah visit, https://www.yatharthmarketing.com/aboutus.html

Mihir Shah, CEO, Yatharth Marketing Solutions

Email: info@yatharthmarketing.com

Phone: +91 9099799898