Omnex EV-AV Software Platform including ASPICE, ISO 26262, and Cybersecurity Webinar By Chad Kymal, CTO and Founder of @Omnex Inc

Join this Omnex webinar will examine how to navigate the transition of the “7 Levers” for electric and autonomous vehicles and the future of transportation is electric and autonomous vehicles. We will discuss a platform designed to help project teams develop electric and autonomous vehicles that conform to Functional Safety, Automotive SPICE, and Cybersecurity requirements.

Webinar topics will also include a new enterprise platform used worldwide for APQP/PPAP and FMEAs, How tools allow global project teams to collaborate, design, develop, test, and manufacture an electric or autonomous vehicle, How to develop systems, subsystems, hardware, or software that is compliant to Functional Safety, Automotive SPICE, and Cybersecurity Standards, and How to save cost and benefit by integrating the work products of Functional Safety, Automotive SPICE, and Cybersecurity.

Date and Time: Jun 17, 2021, 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (USA and Canada)

Speakers

Chad Kymal, CTO and Founder of @Omnex Inc., and President of Omnex Systems

Chad Kymal is the CTO and Founder of Omnex and President of Omnex Systems. He is responsible for the strategic direction and focuses on Omnex and the EwQIMS software. Chad started his career at General Motors and has since spent over 40 years writing books, papers, and guiding Omnex customers on their best-in-class journeys. Chad is a certified Lead Auditor for IATF 16949, ISO 14001, ISO 9001, FSSC 22000, HAACP, ISO 45001, AS9100, ISO 13485 and teaches many other courses for Omnex. He is also an INTACS certified assessor for ASPICE.

Antony John, Vice President @Omnex Systems

Antony John has 19 years of experience transforming technology businesses across global markets and different customer industry segments, for profitable growth. Antony also possesses strong experience working in the Information Technology, Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Natural Gas, and Insurance industries. He currently leads the Product Development of EwQIMS, a revolutionary software solution for managing Enterprise Quality for APQP, Integrated Management Systems / QHSE, and Supplier Quality used by Fortune 500 companies, OEMs, top automotive manufacturers, and large semi-conductor organizations across the globe.

Omnex Profile

Omnex specializes in Management Systems implementation and software solutions encompassing Quality, Environmental, Occupational Health and Safety, Cyber or IT Security, and Sustainability, along with Supply Chain Management, Global Sourcing, Functional Safety, and Performance Enhancement, by providing integrated consulting, training, and software to an extensive array of industry and service sectors. Omnex training and consulting services address, specifically Management Systems including Business Operating System, New Product Development integrating APQP/Core Tools with Lean AGILE Product Development, Functional Safety, Cybersecurity, Automotive SPICE, SOTIF, Omnex Product Design specific support for Electric and Autonomous Vehicle development, Lean Six Sigma and Industrial Internet of Things IIOT, Problem Solving and use of all relevant Statistical Tools, ISO 27001 Cybersecurity, ISO 26000 Social Responsibility, and Certified Auditor Training in ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 45001, ISO 13485, IATF 16949, AS 9100, ISO 26262, ISO 27001 and Other Industry Standards.