Submersible Pump Market to See Incredible Growth During 2030

The global submersible pump market was valued at US$ 8.7 billion in 2020 and it is anticipated to add value worth US$ 3.5 billion during the forecast period. The outbreak of COVID-19 will leave a residual impact on the long-term outlook of the market with growth projected at a sluggish CAGR of 3.4% through 2030. Stunted growth is foreseen due to latency in application industries amid stringent lockdowns in many countries.

Trade suspensions across leading countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the market and is causing a sharp dip in overall revenue. Decelerating demand in the oil & gas industry coupled with a slowdown in the construction sector has ushered in huge revenue losses for submersible pump market players. However, in the second half of the forecast period, as the impact of the pandemic fades, the market is anticipated to rebound and pave way for notable opportunities.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Submersible Pump Market Manufacturers Instituting New Product Launches and Supply Conservation Strategies in Prevailing Pandemic

The global submersible pump market is highly consolidated in nature. Market players are continuously introducing new products in order to stimulate growth. For instance, in February 2019, Kirloskar Brothers Limited launched KU6, the borewell submersible pump series. Also, in March 2018, the company has launched a new range of open-well submersible pumps such as ‘KOSi’ for farmers & domestic users. Other leading players in the global submersible plant market are but not limited to Kubota Corporation, Wacker Neuson Group, Atlas Copco Group, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Xylem Inc., Ebara Corporation, Grundfos, Sulzer AG, The Weir Group PLC, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ingeroll-Rand PLC, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. etc.

