Spine Devices Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2022

Low back pain is becoming a very common health problem across the globe. Affecting people of all ages from children to elderly, low back pain can be acute or chronic. The prevalence of spine disease is also on a rise due to increasing aging population, changing lifestyle, constant stress, acute or repetitive injuries and various other conditions. There has been a drastic change in spine surgery, with the robotic spine surgery currently being offered by few healthcare providers, giving patients improved outcome than the traditional surgical procedure. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing minimally invasive devices. As the less invasive procedure can result in lower pain score and lead to quick recovery time. Surgeons around the world are also focusing on endoscopic techniques leading to less invasive spine care, hence, new technologies are being developed to simplify technically complex procedures.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global spine devices market is expected to witness massive growth, registering 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Owing to an aging population, occupational posture, obesity, etc., spinal diseases are growing rapidly. Hence, spine surgery has also undergone a significant change, with new spine devices being developed to decompress and stabilize the spine. Following insights show how the global spine devices market will perform in the next five years.

Hospitals to Witness Maximum Revenue Share

Hospitals are expected to form as strong customer base in the spine devices market as compared to orthopedic clinics. Towards the end of 2017, hospitals are anticipated to account for over two-third revenue share of spine devices market. Hospitals as end users are projected to reach close to US$ 5,700 million by the end of 2022. Increasing number of spinal surgeries performed at hospitals is one of the factors driving expansion of spine devices market.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global spine devices market through 2022, which include Exactech, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Amedica Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrocare, Medtronic Plc., K2M Group Holding, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

