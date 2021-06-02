Emerging Economies Helping To Stabilise Demand For Smoking Accessories Market, Opines Fact.MR

Rise in herbal Smoking likely to augment the demand for smoking accessories during forecast period

The report published by WHO states that the demand for tobacco has fallen by 1.3 billion over the last 2 decades. Reduction in demand of the tobacco worldwide has boosted the demand for the herbs that can be used as alternative for tobacco hookah and other smokable products.

Rise in consumption of various smokable medicinal herbs like Mullein, White Horehound, Hyssop, Korean Ginseng etc has boosted the demand for smoking accessories market over the forecast period.

Smoking accessories market: Segmentation

Based on type, smoking accessories market is classified into the different parts based on types of accessories and application. Among all of the smoking accessories vaporizer and water pipes are one of the prominently used because of their filtration abilities.

Based on type smoking accessories market is segmented into

Vaporizer

Water Pipes

Dab Rigs

Grinder

Rolling paper

Important doubts related to the Smoking Accessories Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Smoking Accessories market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Impact of COVID-19 on Smoking Accessories Market

The government-imposed lockdown has shut down all the transport of non-essential goods. Supply chain for all the smoking accessories has disrupted as all the wholesale and retail smoking accessories market has shut down owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, demand for tobacco and other legal smokable herbs has been decreased which is contributing towards decrease in demand for the smoking accessories market for short period of time.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Product Innovation and Product Launch are Prominent Strategies of Tier Player to Expand its Market Share

The prominent players in the market is likely to boost the technology adoption for their products in order to increase the quality of smoking owing to increased demand. For instance, hubbly bubbly, Inc. one of the prominent player in vaporizer manufacturing has launched E- heads that can adjust the vapour intensity and show the battery level of vaporizer.

Moreover, Dash Vapes, Inc. one of the prominent players has launched wide variety of vaping mods to enhance the quality of smoking. The prominent water pipes and rolling paper manufacturers are Roor, Empire Glassworks, Black Leaf, Elements Rolling Papers and RYO Accessories, OCB Rolling papers, Natural Emphasis Ltd etc. Elements Rolling Papers and RYO Accessories being one of the significant player has launched natural and ash free rolling paper to smoothen the smoking experience.

