Fire Suppression Systems Market Envisaged To Gather Pace With Demand From Oil & Gas Exploration Industry

Automatic fire suppression systems such as sprinkler system, gaseous fire suppression, and condensed aerosol fire suppression system are expected to be more prevalent owing to its low cost nature and improved fire extinguishing capabilities.

The global fire suppression systems market is envisaged to gather pace with swelling demand from fire risk-prone industries such as energy and power, oil and gas exploration, and manufacturing. These industries could significantly up the demand for fire prevention and protection systems.

Organizations are largely adopting fire suppression systems with rising awareness about their advantages and benefits across different industry verticals. Improved fire safety standards supported by tight regulations are expected to set the tone for valuable growth in the market.

Emerging economies witnessing a rise in the number of construction activities are envisioned to substantially contribute to the growth of the global fire suppression systems market. Mandatory building safety codes and increasing consumer awareness about fire safety could push market growth in the near future.

The automation process could be simplified with the use of wireless sensory networks in the construction of smart cities. Market growth is also foretold to propel as it rides on the increasing requirement of centralized protection system with modern detectors and sensors connected via WAN/LAN networks.

Fact.MR’s new report on the global fire suppression market provides a comprehensive market outlook during forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the past, current, and future trends of the industry which can assist stakeholders in assessing the opportunities in the market.

Within these categories, based on specific requirements, different delivery systems are found such as water pipe, sprinklers, and manual or automated suppression systems. Apart from this, the fire suppression system also includes detection systems, alarms, and emergency control system.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Victualic VortexTM is a fire suppression system launched by Victaulic, a global provider of mechanical pipe joints, fire protection systems, and innovative engineering and construction solutions. This is a new hybrid fire suppression system that involves combination of water and nitrogen extinguishers that efficiently suppresses the fire.

Other key companies in the global fire suppression market include Minimax, Lubrizol, Bristol Fire Engineering, Halma PLC, SFFECO, NAFFCO, TYCO, United Technologies Corporation, Master Fire Preventions Ltd., Firetronics, National Fire Equipment Ltd. and Amerex Corporation.

