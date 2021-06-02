Demand For Smart Products And Digital Infrastructure Fuelling Growth Of Stand-alone Video Processors Market

Global Market: Introduction

Recent advances in the digital communications and pervasive computing are creating new and more aggressive demands for low power, low cost, and high programmable stand-alone video processors. The advancements in the digital signal processing are enabling the use of video processors in widespread applications.

Stand-alone video processors offer high-performance solutions for combining multiple video sources, video overlay, and video compression. The rapid increase in demand for games-centric processors and discrete video cards are creating potential growth opportunities for stand-alone video processor market.

Moreover, the swift growth in HD (High-definition) and UHD (Ultra high-definition) displays are also fuelling the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Also, the increase in demand for stand-alone video processors for fast signal transmission while ensuring high bit rates is one of the major factors behind the high growth of stand-alone video processors market.

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is expected to be a large market for stand-alone video processors due to development in digital infrastructure and the presence of various key players in the region.

APAC and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market share in global stand-alone video processors market due to the surge in e-business and evolution of IT infrastructure in various countries of the region such as China, Germany, France, India, Japan, and U.K. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is expected register high growth rates, owing to rapid development in the media & entertainment sector.

The stand-alone video processors markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of smart devices in the region.

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global stand-alone video processors market are Crestron Electronics, Inc., InFocus Corporation, Extron Electronics, Optoma Corporation, Epson, Archers Elecronic Ltd., EMS-Imaging.com, Intek LED, Outland Technology, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market Segments

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Stand-alone Video Processors Market

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Stand-alone Video Processors Market

Stand-alone Video Processors Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Stand-alone Video Processors Market

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market Drivers and Restraints

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

