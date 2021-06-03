David R. Villegas drops surprise EP album ‘The Grand Bargain’

WARRENTON, Virginia, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of modern classical piano music known as David R. Villegas has released his latest official EP, “The Grand Bargain.” On it are four new David Villegas tracks for a length circa 20 minutes, making for a roundly satisfying new chapter in his growing repertoire. Like other recent drops from Villegas, “Grand Bargain” has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Varied, optimistic, and colorfully kaleidoscopic in texture and tone, “The Grand Bargain” is the latest reason for fans of piano music to sit up and take notice of this indie pianist from the East Coast.

Warrenton, Virginia’s David R. Villegas cites as main artistic influences Jean-Michel Blais, Debussy, Ravel, Hans Zimmer, and “of course Yanni.” Engaging listeners from the start with rippling arpeggios and intriguing chord progressions, “The Grand Bargain” by David R. Villegas brings melodic hooks to classical songwriting in a way fans of all music can appreciate.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “The Grand Bargain,” David R. Villegas writes, “The Grand Bargain is about life tradeoffs, the opportunity costs we encounter when choosing the road less travelled by, and ‘Mi Historia’ is a new piece inspired by the story of my ancestral family.”

This latest EP, “Grand Bargain,” comes on the heels of his “Out of Nowhere” EP debut, which landed on digital shelves only last February. A pilot by trade, Villegas considers piano composition more than a simple hobby.

“Been writing for a lot of years and have built a catalogue of compositions I’m slowly recording and releasing,” Villegas says. “Music is my therapy, and my passion is sitting down at the piano and composing. My day job is in aviation, but my flow is in the 88 keys.”

“The Grand Bargain” by David R. Villegas is available from over 500 quality digital-music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, modern classical piano music fans.

