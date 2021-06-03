HoduSoft Signs Up Nigeria’s VFD Microfinance Bank for Contact Center Solution

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — VFD Microfinance Bank offers a wide range of financial products and services to professionals and entrepreneurs across all sectors to help customers achieve their goals, solve intermittent problems and create wealth, through high yield savings accounts and low interest rates on loans. The deal was facilitated by HoduSoft’s channel partner in the region, Ryaniva.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s Co-Founder & CBDO, Kartik Khambhati, said, “HoduCC is one of the best omnichannel contact center software in the market today. It is our privilege to help VFD Microfinance Bank in providing a seamless experience across all channels to its large customer base. Our products are trusted in over 34 countries worldwide. This gives us an opportunity to strengthen our brand presence in the region, where we have been working with leading companies for — years now.”

HoduCC is an omnichannel contact center software that supports secure, intelligent, and advanced communication for leading corporations of today. It has Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat features to match the changing customer preferences. It also features the most advanced dialers used in the industry like predictive dialer, progressive dialer and preview dialer.

It can be seamlessly integrated with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) softwares like Salesforce, Zendesk and Zoho PhoneBridge and popular social media and popular chat platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Whatsapp for Business and Instagram. HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software also has work from home features with a remote agent that enables call centers agents to continue with their work without any interruptions.

HoduSoft’s HoduCC software is used in over 34 countries by well-known brands such as UNICEF, Brother Printers, Vistaprint among others. The company has over 200 customers worldwide.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, India-headquartered HoduSoft started with the mission to provide the best products to make businesses meet more success with their communications. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading business VoIP Software providers and offers world-class VoIP products for companies of various domains.

These include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf. HoduSoft offers a multi-application ecosystem that renders personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

