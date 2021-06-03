Wellness Tourism Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2026

San Jose, California , USA, June 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Wellness Tourism Market was appreciated at US$ 683.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.1% during the period of forecast. The scope of global wellness tourism industry is anticipated to touch US$ 1.2 trillion by 2026. Increasing number of travelers throughout the world has backed the demand for a number of wellness services. Furthermore, improved spending in the segment of tourism is likely to take an optimistic influence on wellness tourism.

The facility suppliers are concentrating on proposing spa treatments and additional wellness actions to confirm satisfaction of the customers. Medical tourism, wellness tourism does not emphasize on prevention of illnesses. It stresses on a fit way and enhanced quality of life. Then again, medical tourism consists of treating the previously identified illness. Wellness is measured to be a protective measure to improve fitness.

Request a Sample Copy of Wellness Tourism Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/wellness-tourism-market/request-sample

Frantic timetables of work and sedentary life together with the absence of physical actions have resulted in growing circumstances of numerous lifestyles associated illnesses, for example higher stages of cholesterol, diabetes, and fatness. Consistent with the information circulated by WHO, the global liability of illnesses will rise to 56% by 2030. So, increasing liability of such illnesses is estimated to outcome in a rising demand for fitness related travel

Growing stages of per head earnings, particularly in emerging states, have likewise contributed to the growing demand for such type of actions. The companies operating in the market for wellness tourism have accepted a number of policies, for example partnerships and M&A to enlarge geographic range. For example, Accor Hotels picked up Mantra Group, in May 2018, to grow its business, particularly in Asia Pacific. This facilitated to boost up Accor’s trademark collection and positioned Accor at an important position in the business of hospitality.

Wellness Tourism Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

In-country Transport

Lodging

Food & Beverage

Wellness Activities

Shopping

Others

Some of the important companies for wellness tourism market are Rosewood Hotels, Marriot International, Hyatt Hotels, Accor Hotels, Radisson Hospitality, InterContinental Group, and Hilton Worldwide.

Access Wellness Tourism Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/wellness-tourism-market

By Region the global wellness tourism market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe ruled the global market by means of share of income in 2018. Europe is the widely held travel destination for ages. Increasing necessity for wellness services due to growing cases of stress associated fitness problems has enhanced the development of the market within the region.

Conversely, Asia Pacific is likely to be the speedily developing local market from 2019 to 2026. Technical progressions and increasing stages of per head earnings in developing nations, for example India and China are expected to pay out for the development of the market. The National Medical & Wellness Tourism Promotion board was announced to indorse tourism aiming for comfort, in 2016.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com