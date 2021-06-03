Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global integrated pest management (IPM) market is anticipated to cross USD 151.0 billion by 2025. Integrated pest management is an approach toward preventing any harm done by pests in the farm. Integrated pest management industry is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of modern pest management approach and the rising concern for hazardous effects on environment and regulatory affairs.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Advanced Integrated Pest Management

IPM Pest Control

SGS SA

MB Integrated Pest Control

Bayer CropScience LP

Ecolab

IPM Technologies Pty Ltd.

Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India)

Growth Drivers:

Extensive farming and agricultural practices with an objective to produce more than three to four crops a year is gaining a wide traction, which, in turn, triggers the use of pest management to protect the crops from unwanted weeds and insects. The integrated pest management market is expected to gain a strong foothold during the forecast period owing to the rise in use of pesticides in commercial and residential sector.

Application Outlook:

Agriculture

Commercial buildings

Industrial

Residential

“Agriculture” segment is expected to account for a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rise in development of various pest control products for different crop type. Commercial sector is likely to gain a significant growth in the forthcoming period due to difference in usage and approach for different crops.

Pest Type Outlook:

Weeds

Invertebrates

Pathogens

Vertebrates

Control Method Outlook:

Biological Control

Chemical Control

Cultural Controls

Mechanical & Physical Controls

Other Control Method

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for integrated pest management market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to increase in agricultural activities. North American and European markets are expected to gain an upward traction in the forthcoming period due to stringent regulations by government. Middle East and African countries have registered a remarkable CAGR in the past years and expects to continue witnessing a higher growth curve due to extensive farming in African regions and prevalence of insects and pests.

