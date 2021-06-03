Acetic Acid Market Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts Report by 2022

Felton, California , USA, June 3, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Acetic Acid Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Acetic Acid Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Acetic Acid Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Acetic Acid Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global acetic acid market to reach $13.3 billion by 2022. Rising production of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) as a result of growth in automotive and construction industries of emerging economies including China and India is expected to remain a key driving force.

Acetic acid finds applications as a precursor for the production of numerous compounds including camphor, mono chloroacetic acid, photographic chemicals and diketene require acetic acid. The aforementioned compounds are further processed to produce greases, adhesives, sealants and coatings. Growing importance of preventive maintenance in the manufacturing sector is expected to promote the usage of lubricating greases, protective coatings and sealing agents which thus, in turn, will have a positive impact.

Growing demand for water-based paints & coatings in automotive and construction industries owing to rising awareness towards eco-friendly products is expected to promote the use of polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, and ethyl vinyl acetate. Furthermore, significant gains in VAM market as a result of increasing applications in construction, automobiles and furniture industries is projected to have a substantial impact.

PTA (Pure Terephthalic Acid) is used as a precursor along with mono-ethylene glycol for the production of PET, and processed for manufacturing carbonated soft drinks (CSD) bottles, automotive ancillaries, and electronic consumables. The increment in sales volumes of CSD in developed markets including the U.S. and Germany on account of new product launches such as Diet Coke is expected to fuel the demand for PTA, and thus, in, the turn will augment acetic market growth.

Over the past few years, vinegar has emerged as a culinary ingredient for the production of functional food. Rising awareness among consumers toward the health benefits of vinegar is expected to have a positive impact on industry.

Application insights:

VAM accounted for over 25% of global acetic acid industry share in 2015. Rising demand for VAM as a precursor for the production of adhesives on account of exhibiting superior properties including enhanced adhesion, fiber forming, optical and electrical properties is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

Growing demand for biaxially oriented PET film in food packaging and thermal insulation applications is projected to have a substantial impact. However, rising spending towards toward the development of 100% bio-based PET by CSD companies including Coca-Cola Company is expected to force PTA manufacturers to prefer bio-based paraxylene as raw material over acetic acid and thus, in turn, will pose a significant challenge.

The increasing acceptance of advanced polyesters in the textile sector on account of providing excellent properties of breathability, and durability as compared to other conventional polymers is expected to open new markets. Growing importance of diluents and eco-friendly solvents including acetate esters in food & beverage industry as a result of high market visibility in developing countries including China and India is expected to expand the demand for acetic-based product forms.

Regional Insights:

The acetic acid market in China was 5,391.4 kilo tons in 2015 and is expected to witness significant gains on account of strong foothold of VAM and acetate esters on a domestic level. Furthermore, the positive outlook towards packaging industry as a result of significant gains in application segments including food & beverage and pharma is expected to drive the market.

North America accounted for 15.9% of global volume share in 2015. Significant improvement in automotive sector of the Mexico as a result of new product launches in four wheeler segments by Nissan is expected to increase the consumption of VAM and thus, in turn, will fuel acetic acid demand in the near future.

Top Key Players of Global Acetic Acid Market :

Eastman Chemicals, British Petroleum, Saudi International Petrochemicals, Celanese, DuPont, Wacker Chemie, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.

