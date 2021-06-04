Greenhouse Ships, Recycling Ships and Plastic Fishery will reform the fishing, shipping and recycling branch

Leipzig, Germany, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — The official Greenhouse Ship, Recycling Ship and Plastic Fishery projects were started by Greening Deserts founder from Leipzig in 2018. The projects will develop sustainable solutions to collect and to recycle plastics in oceans, rivers, seas and other waters. First plastic collector boats, landing ships and plastic recycling platforms to update old ships were designed. During the years the ship industry was invited to join these awesome projects. Many institutions and organizations were informed.

The projects will be a community network and platform for plastic fishing developments, innovative recycling and upcycling solutions on sea. It is also an global initiative to connect worldwide fishers, global fishery and shipping organizations who are interested to earn some extra money and to clean up the waters. The projects will support real innovative developments, develop sustainable solutions to collect and to recycle plastics and further useful resources in oceans, rivers, seas and other waters. First plastic collector boats and plastic recycling ships or platforms to update old ships were designed. The ship industry, recycling branch and other related organizations were informed and invited to join this awesome project. With enough support we finally can continue the project development, build up a little team and set up the platform portals. The Greenhouse Ships will have not just laboratories, solar and greenhouse containers, but also a big greenhouse for research and a smaller mobile one for underwater. These mobile marine biospheres will be good for more realistic and applied and advanced research.

In future, the Greenhouse Ship can support the Greening Deserts species protection program, the Greening Camps and Trillion Trees Initiative for biodiversity conservation, climate protection, ecological education, ecosystem restoration, environmental protection, greening, reforestation and species protection. All these projects could reduce climate change effects, deforestation, droughts, desertification, droughts, floods, land degradation, mass extinction, global warming and pollution worldwide on a large scale.

Solar, Greenhouse and Recycling Ships are maybe the most ecological and environmental friendly ships you can imagine, because they will be build with cleantech, recycling, renewables and upcycling – renewable energy, hydrogen by solar and wind energy will power them. Old ships and oil platforms can be transformed and upgraded to recycling facilities. Another advantages are the positive impact on the environment, nature and whole humanity by doing active conservation and promoting cleantech, green thinking, real sustainability, recycling and upcycling. Together with world shipbuilders and shipping companies we will change or transform the shipping industry into a more sustainable, clean and green shipping industry. The Greening and Greenhouse Ship is a good example how to use innovations like cleantech, greentech and other sustainable technologies. Of course we will research the best solar, water and wind power solutions in combination with hydrogen. Some other articles of Greening Deserts founder have explained these innovative developments, especially the combination of solar containers, solar sails, floating solar farms and vertical wind turbines for hydrogen production for the solar and hydrogen ships we could use in future.

Plastic Fishing Community and Plastic Fishery Initiative to solve the plastic problem in the oceans and worldwide waters on a large scale

Plastic fishing and a complete new plastic fishery market could solve the worldwide plastic waste problem in lakes, rivers, seas and oceans fast and efficient. There is a real need to clean up the waters as soon as possible because of the micro-plastic problem. Greening Deserts projects have pointed out several times, every day counts to reduce the extinction of species and the poisoning of aquatic species or marine life by plastic – even humans and sea food is affected by the plastic. The world do not need new extra ships and wasting again resources like metals and plastics for this. The solution is to repair, recycle and upcycle old or current ships. Small and large ships such as boats, container ships and cruise ships could take a lot of plastic along their way, especially as many of them drive along coast with lots of plastic waste. Most of the world’s vessels could be upgraded and refitted in just one year!

Professional plastic fishery and recycling ship yards are possible.

The Plastic Fishing project will be an extra community network project to inform and to connect worldwide fishers and global fishery to new forms of plastic fishing and innovative developments for a complete new fishery market, the Plastic Fishery. It will reform the fishing market, real sustainable fishery and even parts of the shipping sector.

The Greenhouse Ship and Recycling Ship projects have introduced many new forms of plastic fishing, e.g. by equipping new and old boats or vessels with plastic fishing nets on the sides and behind. The plastic fishery can become a complete new market and give the plastic waste a better value worldwide, in the end all would win. Humanity would profit, so like the nature with all their life forms, the poorest who collect plastic waste to survive, the sustainable fishery and sustainable shipping industry – who really will do something for the climate protection, nature conservation and environmental protection. Plastic fishers and other new jobs in this relation could be created with a worldwide plastic fishing market. It is not just a chance, it has really big potential and will create a lot of opportunities for existing companies, branches and industries.

Plastic Fishery will be the official platform, directory and network for Sustainable Fishery, Plastic Recycling and Sustainable Shipping. The project want to develop and share plastic fishing innovations. We all together can build and establish a complete new branch or market. Plastic Fishing will reform the fisheries and even parts of the shipping sector. Sustainable Fishing and Sustainable Shipping together is possible! There will be a lot of more topics, innovative solutions and news in future. Constructive feedback and real support is always welcome.

Help us to create the world’s first Greenhouse Ship with lab, greenhouse and solar containers, recycling facility and workshops. Investors, international partners and sponsors are always welcome to join the project developments.

Read more on the official pages and the future platforms which will be developed.

Media Contact:

www.greenhouseship.com

contact@greeningdeserts.com