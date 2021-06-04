Refractories Market is forecast to reflect moderate growth of under 4% during the forecast period by 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Refractories Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Global Refractories supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Refractories market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (2020-2030).

The study tracks Refractories demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Refractories in particular.

How will Refractories Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Refractories industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Refractories will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

APAC Leads in the Refractories Business, As Regional Steel Industries Soar

Asia Pacific (APAC) is one of the lucrative markets for refractories in terms of consumption, with robust steel industry in the region accounting for bulk demand for refractories. Steady demand from the steel industry and relatively higher consumption of refractories per ton of steel is anticipated to fuel growth of APAC refractories market during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America accounting for one fourth of market share, in terms of revenue. Being mature markets, Europe and North America are expected to show similar trends with sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Refractories companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.

Key Takeaways of Global Refractories Market

Global refractories market is projected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 10.2 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.4X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Clay-based refractories will continue to dominate demand for refractories market accounting for more than two-third of the global share.

The global market for refractories is expected to witness high growth in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil owing to the increasing infrastructure projects and mounting demand for steel products.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 26 Mn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period.

Refractories used in steel production are set to continue their dominance in the market accounting for more than three-fourth of global market share by 2030, with a growth rate of 4% over the forecast period.

