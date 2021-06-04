Aquafeed Market Outlook to 2022: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, June 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Aquafeed Market was projected at US$ 69.72 billion in 2014. The scope of the market is projected to touch US$ 133.1 billion by the completion of the year 2022. It is expected to record a CAGR of 11.4% during period of forecast.

Aquafeed can be well-defined as nutrition particularly set for aquatic animals so as to satisfy their nourishing necessities. The feed is normally equipped with particular materials and flavors that are nutritional in nature and added in precise small quantities. These days the aquafeed is existing in huge varieties of product, due to improved fascination of customer in the direction of its functionality and species particular necessities.

Aquafeed is resulting merely from plant sources, for example concentrate of sunflower protein, canola oil, soy meal, and corn gluten meal. Among them, the maximum regularly utilized constituent in aquafeed is oceanic bases for example fish oil and fish meal. In the present scenario, the maximum favored and sold form of it among the whole worldwide aquafeed products is the extruded category of aquafeed, owing to its greater percentage of disintegration and quicker beginning of act in fish.

The manufacture of aquaculture is expected to perform an important part in the sector of aquafeed during the approaching period. Maximum nation states are accelerating their activities of manufacture and reviewing the rules to simplify the environment of aquaculture into additionally approachable transnational regions of trade.

At a national level, governments are estimating positive prediction regarding the production. This is a countless motivation for the companies to capitalize more and more into the aquafeed market. Important establishments are showing robust improvements to be pressed in for aquafeed products in the market of Europe. The companies of important manufacturing nation state for example Norway, China, Peru, and others have to upsurge their standard of manufacture for aquafeed to protect themselves from the limitations triggered by these codes of practice.

Aquafeed Additives Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Aquafeed Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Carps

Mollusks

Crustaceans

Salmons

Tilapia

Catfish

Others

Some of the important companies for aquafeed market are DSM, Aller Aqua A/S, Biomar A/S, BASF, and Ridley Corporation Ltd. Additional notable companies are Coppens International B.V., Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Alltech Inc., Cargill, Inc., Nutreco N.V., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Beneo GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biostadt India Ltd., Norel Animal Nutrition, Nutriad, Dibaq a.s, De Heus Animal Nutrition.

