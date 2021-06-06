Lucintel Forecasts Middle Eastern and North African PA6 Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Middle Eastern and North African PA6 market is projected to reach an estimated $19.6 billion by 2025 from $17.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for automotive plastics and growth in various end use industries.

Browse 56 figures / charts and 28 tables in this 101 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Middle Eastern and North African PA6 market by end use (automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, packaging, textile and industrial, and others).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/downloadreportsample.aspx?RepId=RPT9763 and view detailed Table of Content here – https://www.lucintel.com/middle-eastern-and-north-african-pa6-market.aspx

“Textile and industrial market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the textile and industrial market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, packaging, textile and industrial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the textile and industrial is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand of nylon fiber and high demand of technical textile in medical and healthcare sector.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/middle-eastern-and-north-african-pa6-market.aspx

Major players of Middle Eastern and North African PA6 market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Invista, BASF SE, DuPont, Radici Group, SABIC, DOMO Chemicals, and DSMd Gunpatroy and others are among the major Middle Eastern and North African PA6 providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/middle-eastern-and-north-african-pa6-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com