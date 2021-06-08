Launch of the book, ” Leadership And Corporate Management” by Jetesh Hela

Lucknow, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, ” Leadership And Corporate Management “, a book aimed at explaining in detail, the nuances of Corporate Management and Leadership. This book shall offer readers valuable insights into how leaders respond differently to individual and organizational needs.

When it comes to conflict resolutions, the ideal approach is to come up with a solution that addresses the needs of all parties involved in the project, the book recommends. Through the course of this book, the author has offered similar, suitable solutions to the many problems faced by managers. To ensure ease of readability and understanding, the language used is simple and thus can be comprehended by even those with a limited vocabulary.

The book is presently available for purchase on Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Flipkart, and Google Play Books.

Buy Now –

Amazon- https://amzn.to/3cbbLQi

Amazon Kindle- https://amzn.to/3ySEqTM

Flipkart- https://bit.ly/3yY0JaM

Google Play- https://bit.ly/3cdigln

