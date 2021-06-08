Redpoint San Marcos Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

San Marcos, Texas, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint San Marcos is pleased to announce they provide off-campus student housing for those attending Texas State University. With pet-friendly units available, students can enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus.

Students living at Redpoint San Marcos have their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes to share with friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching service. Each student signs an individual contract with affordable payments to avoid roommates who can’t pay their rent. All units are fully furnished and include Internet access, lawn service, trash disposal, and community amenities.

Redpoint San Marcos provides a comfortable living environment with various features students can enjoy. Some of the amenities offered at the complex include a 24-hour fitness center, climbing wall, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor lounges with a view of the river, poolside gaming, sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, and much more.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-253-8090.

Company: Redpoint San Marcos

Address: 650 River Road

City: San Marcos

State: TX

Zip code: 78666

Telephone number: 1-512-253-8090