Redpoint San Marcos Offers Off-Campus Student Housing

Posted on 2021-06-08 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

San Marcos, Texas, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint San Marcos is pleased to announce they provide off-campus student housing for those attending Texas State University. With pet-friendly units available, students can enjoy a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus.

Students living at Redpoint San Marcos have their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes to share with friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching service. Each student signs an individual contract with affordable payments to avoid roommates who can’t pay their rent. All units are fully furnished and include Internet access, lawn service, trash disposal, and community amenities.

Redpoint San Marcos provides a comfortable living environment with various features students can enjoy. Some of the amenities offered at the complex include a 24-hour fitness center, climbing wall, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor lounges with a view of the river, poolside gaming, sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, and much more.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-253-8090.

About Redpoint San Marcos: Redpoint San Marcos is a pet-friendly off-campus housing complex for students attending Texas State University. With two, three, and four-bedroom apartments and townhomes available, students can enjoy the convenience of living close to campus with more independence. With all the amenities included in the rent, students can live their college years to the fullest.

Company: Redpoint San Marcos
Address: 650 River Road
City: San Marcos
State: TX
Zip code: 78666
Telephone number: 1-512-253-8090

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution