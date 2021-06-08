Springfield Missouri Functional Medicine Clinic Expands

Springfield, MO, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kare Health & Wellness believes strongly in the value of functional medicine and that the best way to treat their patients is by getting to the root cause of their symptoms. As their clinic continues to grow, they have continued to add more space and more services. It is their goal to deliver transformational healing to every patient that walks through their doors.

Recently, Kare Health & Wellness has expanded their clinic to include a functional healing center on the entire second floor of their building. This expansion has been focused on creating a true comprehensive healing center in a relaxing, therapeutic environment. Their functional healing center provides lifestyle IV drips, massage therapy and infrared sauna therapy.

Lifestyle IV drips or Intravenous Therapy is the fastest way to deliver vital fluids, electrolytes, medications, and vitamins to the body, to restore optimum hydration and support your immune system. This allows necessary vitamins and nutrients to skip going through the digestive system and be absorbed by your body by traveling through the bloodstream to each cell. There are numerous situations where this type of therapy is useful.

When someone is suffering from vitamin deficiencies, dehydration, immune disorders, and chronic fatigue, IV therapy can be very useful. Some of the benefits patients notice with this IV therapy are quicker rehydration and a higher absorption rates of vitamins. Many patients report an increase in their energy levels and a boost to the immune system that can help protect you from getting sick.

As part of Kare’s “Whole Body” healing experience, the benefits of therapeutic massage are undeniable. Massage therapy can help relax your mind, body and spirit by connecting compassionate touch with therapeutic healing techniques. Back pain, muscle soreness, stress, insomnia, chronic diseases and anxiety are just some of the conditions that massage therapy can help treat.

There are many benefits to this type of therapy. One is that the individual receiving treatment feels calm and relaxed due to the release of endorphins that happens during the massage.

Stress hormones are also reduced. Physical benefits of this type of therapy are better circulation, reduced stress, increased flexibility, quicker recovery of injuries to soft tissue, reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety, increased feelings of relaxation, reduction in tension in the muscles, and stimulation of the lymphatic system.

Infrared Sauna therapy is a therapeutic treatment that is not only relaxing, but also clinically shown to be beneficial for your health. Infrared light ismore effective because it heats the body directly at the core rather than simply warming the air like a traditional sauna, which results in a deep, detoxifying sweat at the cellular level, where the majority of toxins reside.

Infrared heat is completely safe and healthy for all living things. You can be exposed to infrared light for hours without risk of burning. Their infrared sauna helps eliminate toxins, further supporting the healing process. Some of the additional benefits include pain relief, weight loss, heart health, natural anti-aging and relaxation.

For more information contact Kare Health & Wellness at (417)881-4994 or visit their website at https://IntegrativeHealthCareSpringfieldMO.com today!