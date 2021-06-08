7 Advantages Of Studying At Vinnitsa National Medical University

Vinnytsia City, Ukraine, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for MBBS Admission at the top university of Ukraine? Vinnitsa National Medical University is one of the renowned medical universities which was established in 1921 and located in Vinnytsia city, Ukraine. The university was recognised by NMC, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Science of Ukraine and other medical bodies. In the year 1994 university got its 4th accreditation and university certification. It is one of the popular MBBS colleges in Ukraine for Indian students.

The university has offered quality education for more than 100years and given medical professionals to the country. It has top medical faculty from 19 countries in the world which give proper knowledge to the students in each field. The teachers are well experienced and knowledgeable in the medical field. Vinnitsa National Medical University has top-class infrastructure which is equipped with 4 channels of the internet, advanced labs, computer classes, a library, a hostel, and many other facilities for the students.

It is one of the top-ranked universities of MBBS in Ukraine. Vinnitsa National Medical University ranking is 64th in the country according to 4ICU and known to be one of the medical institutes in Ukraine where students from all over the world come to study. The university offers courses in paediatrics, dentistry, clinical pharmacy, medical psychology, and general medicine.

Advantages Of Studying MBBS At Vinnitsa National Medical University

Cost-Effective Fee Structure: The university offers an affordable fee for the MBBS program. It has a nominal tuition fee for the year is USD 5000 and the hostel fee is USD 700 for the year which is under the budget.

FMGE Exam: The university provides the proper training to the students for the FMGE exam and has a high passing percentage in the exam. So students can easily start working in India after qualifying for the exam.

No Entrance Test: The university offers direct admission without any entrance test they can appear directly for admission. But for Indian students, it is compulsory to qualify NEET exam for admission.

Internship: The university offers the proper one-year internship for the students at renowned medical institutes and under the guidance of expert doctors for assistance.

Hostel Facilities: It offers the top-class facility for the students at the hostel which has fully furnished rooms with sports facilities, gym, security, cafeteria, market nearby, medical facility and many more amenities are offered to the students at the hostel.

Job Opportunity: It avails the students with job opportunities all over the world as it offers the globally recognised degree and has working opportunities at the international level.