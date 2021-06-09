IsoCare App: Techies Infotech’s Technological Benevolence for City’s Covid19 Patients

Posted on 2021-06-09

IsoCare-App-PR

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — District Administration, on April,16 launched IsoCare App, developed by Techies Infotech, for home quarantined Covid19 patients. A training session, under the direction of Mr. Himanshu Aggarwal, ADC Amritsar and Mr.Sandeep Rishi, Additional Commissioner MC, was conducted where Mr. Anurag Byala, CEO(Techies Infotech), familiarized the District Magistrates and officials of Municipal Corporation with the functioning of IsoCare App. District Administration has launched this application as the pilot project and is determined to widen its reach after the successful completion of Phase-1.

IsoCare App by Techies Infotech has bestowed the city with technological specter to fight Covid19. This app is embedded with features like; patient registration, vitals monitoring, live health monitoring, patient questionnaires, live chat, alarming system and reporting.

 

IsoCare App by Techies Infotech

This app will facilitate the home quarantined patients to approach and get immediate medical attention in case of any medical emergency including; fluctuation in Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Oxygen levels. Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar and Shree Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar have already been using this app to monitor their patients.

Making this application approachable to all the commoners is, surely, going to revolutionize patient care and monitoring and will definitely empower it with finesse.

