Aavenir announces key addition to leadership team

Plano, Texas, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Aavenir, a leading Source-to-Pay (S2P) SaaS provider, announced the recent addition of Megha Paradkar to their leadership team to lead customer engagement, manage full customer lifecycle and drive customer-centric success.

With 25 years of global experience, primarily in regions like North America, Europe, Asia, Megha has been instrumental in successfully leading some small to large implementations with promising adoption rates with clients like GE, Softbank, Citibank, Ericsson, Monash University, Phillips, SABMiller and many more. Megha has a proven track record of executing end-to-end customer success strategies to drive innovation for cloud, SaaS, PaaS, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) while continuously sustaining business growth and corporate goals.

“Megha demonstrates a unique combination of procurement domain expertise and technology expertise.”, said Jesal Mehta, CEO and Founder of Aavenir, “I’m excited about having her in our leadership team because, with unabating focus on customer success, Megha brings a voice of the customer to our leadership team.”

At Aavenir, Megha Paradkar will lead Customer Engagement functions, from Professional Services to Customer Support. Megha strongly affirms to ‘Invest In transformation and focus equally on sustainability’.

About Aavenir:

Aavenir SaaS-based source-to-pay solutions are powered by the most advanced cloud-based ServiceNow platform that is delivering unified digital workflows to create great experiences and unlock productivity for approximately 5,400 enterprise customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. Aavenir’s next-gen Source-to-Pay suite revolutionizes age-old procurement processes by using the latest Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technologies to reduce cycle time, yet offering insightful best practices suggestions based on historical data. To know more visit: www.aavenir.com

