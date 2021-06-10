Cloud IDS IPS Market | Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

According to report “Cloud IDS IPS Market by Component (Solution Type (Signature-Based, Anomaly-Based Detection), and Services), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, is expected to grow from USD 600.9 Million in 2017 to USD 1,764.7 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.04% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of security threats and data breaches has propelled the adoption of cloud IDS IPS solutions. Cloud IDS IPS offerings provide enhanced security capabilities that can efficiently detect and prevent security threats. This has further fueled the demand for these solutions among end-use verticals.

The report also studies different growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to enhance their shares in the market. Some of the major technology vendors in the cloud IDS IPS market include:

Check Point (Israel)

NTT Communications (Japan)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Century Link (US)

Cisco (US)

Intel (US)

Fortinet (US)

Imperva (US)

Metaflows (US)

Hillstone Networks (US)

Alert Logic (US)

The signature-based detection is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period

By solution type, the cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented into signature-based detection, anomaly-based detection, and other types. Signature-based detection involves the use of already defined patterns to scan for packet sequences that are known to be malicious. Signatures are easy to develop and understand owing to which they are widely used for intrusion prevention. Moreover, due to the availability of high computing power, pattern matching is more efficient and can be performed at a fast rate. These benefits provided by signature-based type are expected to further drive the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period.

The support and maintenance services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By services, the cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into training and consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance services facilitate upgrades to existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products. As the deployment of anomaly detection solutions is increasing, the demand for support and maintenance services is also gaining traction.

North America is expected to dominate the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period

The global cloud IDS IPS market by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing awareness and adoption of cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions in this region.