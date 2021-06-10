Ambulatory EHR Market – Top Players and Global Forecast 2021

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Size –

According to research the research report Ambulatory EHR Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2021 from USD 3.92 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=235617627

Cerner Corporation (U.S.) is one of the largest players in the market. In order to remain competitive, the company primarily adopted growth strategies such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships for enhancing its presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) renewed its strategic agreement with Cerner Corporation. Similarly, in 2015, Truman Medical Centers (TMC) (U.S.) partnered with Cerner Corporation to leverage Cerner’s health care information technology (IT) solutions.

The Ambulatory EHR market is dominated by Cerner Corporation (U.S.) and McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) is among the leading players in the ambulatory EHR market. The company follows various growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to enhance its presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, Allscripts acquired Core Medical Solutions (Australia). This acquisition enabled Allscripts to strengthen its presence in Australia.

Epic Corporation (U.S.) is another prominent player in the ambulatory EHR market. The company focuses on growth strategies such as agreements, acquisitions, and product integration to sustain its foothold in the market. For instance, in 2016, Epic Corporation acquired Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (U.S.), a data center of Mayo Clinic. The acquisition provides huge health data storage and high-quality disaster recovery data center for Epic.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=235617627

The report provides an overall understanding of the market. In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of application, delivery mode, practice size, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The practice management segment accounted for the largest share of the ambulatory EHR market in 2016.

• On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based solutions and on-premises solutions.

• On the basis of practice size, the market is categorized into large practices, small-to-medium practices, and solo practices.

• On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospital-owned ambulatory centers and independent centers.

• On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com