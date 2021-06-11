Protein Expression Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ — The Protein Expression Market study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies. The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by technology, application, and region).

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Protein Expression Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2025

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company, Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its precision medicine portfolio through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.

In 2020, Merck announced plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose. This facility is going to strengthen the company’s presence in the protein expression market.

In 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments (US). This acquisition expanded Agilent’s presence and expertise in cell analysis and strengthened its position in the growing immune-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on system type,

Segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.

Based on product and service,

The protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.

Geographically; North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.

The prominent players in Protein Expression Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).