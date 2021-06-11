Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Overview | Top Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the blood flow measurement devices market is projected to reach $533.0 Million by 2021 from $343.6 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Blood flow measurement devices are used to measure the volume rate of blood flow, which helps physicians to maintain equilibrium between blood supply and demand of tissue oxygen of patients. The measurement of blood flow helps in identifying blockages in the blood vessels and testing artificial blood vessels during organ transplantation, among others. These devices are imperative for diagnosing various clinical vascular conditions such as arterial occlusion, peripheral vascular diseases including diabetes, micro- and macro-vascular complications. The devices also find applications in skin testing, cerebral blood flow measurement, and burn assessment.

• Based on product, the blood flow measurement devices market is categorized into ultrasound and laser Doppler. In 2016, the ultrasound segment commanded the largest share of the global blood flow measurement device market. This growth can be attributed to the growing applications of ultrasound products, such as vascular diseases and dermatology, and their usability in invasive as well as non-invasive applications.

• Based on application, the blood flow measurement devices market is segmented into non-invasive applications and invasive applications. Non-invasive applications are further categorized into cardiovascular disease, diabetes, tumor monitoring, gastroenterology, and others applications (dermatology and intracranial pressure monitoring).

The major market players in the blood flow measurement devices market include Medistim ASA (Norway), Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.), ADInstruments (Australia), SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany), Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.), Atys Medical (France), Compumedics Ltd. (Australia), Perimed AB (Sweden), and BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Product launches, product enhancements, and product extensions accounted for 42% of the total number of strategic developments undertaken by market players during 2013 to 2017 Players adopted this strategy to develop, commercialize, and expand their product & services portfolio, so as to strengthen their customer base and provide better access to their clients. The key players that adopted this strategy are Medistim ASA (Norway), SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and ADInstruments (Australia).

Few of the instances of the strategies followed by the players have been discussed below:

• In February 2017, Medistim ASA established its subsidiary—Medistim Spain S.L. with sales representatives in Madrid and Barcelona. With this expansion, the company aims to support its customers and upgrade its MiraQ installations with combined TTFM and imaging technology.

• In October 2016, SONOTEC introduced its contactless SONOFLOW sensors to reduce contamination by sensitive fluids. They are made of materials like aluminum, stainless steel, and plastic which are easy to use and best suited for severe hygienic settings.

• In April 2016, ADInstruments entered into a partnership with Data Sciences International (DSI) (U.S.) to integrate DSI’s PhysioTelTM implantable telemetry platform with ADI’s acquisition and analysis software—LabChart. ADI will fill in as a selective distributor of DSI instruments. The company aims to provide best quality solutions to their customers with this integration.

