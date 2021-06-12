Leiza Michaels Releases Nuevos Estandares in Spanish & English!

Boca Raton, FL, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Southern Florida Singing sensation and Songwriter Leiza Michaels announced the release of Nuevos Estándares, the Spanish version of her 2020 classic “New Standards”. She and Starburst Records also announced they will be hosting a CD Release Party at The Pavilion Grille in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday, June 27 from 6:00-9:00 PM.

Both Leiza and Jay Carney, Founder/CEO of Starburst Records are huge fans of the old Jazz Standards. During the summer of 2019 they collaborated on a collection of six brand new songs that embody the vibe and style of popular songs from the Great American Songbook, exemplifying songs by such luminaries as Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and many other composers that had hit songs from Broadway Musicals. They recorded the first English version of this album in Nashville in January of 2020 and have followed up in 2021 with a re-write of each song in Spanish being released on over 40 music streaming platforms on Friday, May 28. The songs on “New Standards” have been streaming globally since mid-2020. They can be heard on Spotify, Itunes, Amazon Music Plus as well as all major digital streaming sites. This album, “Nuevos Estandares” however has been released early exclusively on Bandcamp at starburstrecords.bandcamp.com. Leiza & Jay enlisted the talent of Enrique Duarte of Mexico to translate this great collection of songs into Spanish, which he accomplished with elegance capturing the depth and meanings in a new prose!

New York Native, Leiza Michaels has been performing Jazz Standards & Popular songs from The Great American Songbook for many years throughout Europe & the USA and most recently throughout Southern Florida over the past 10 years. When we composed these songs we also felt this was the perfect genre of music to further important social causes. The song Pure White Snow is an homage to Billie Holiday focusing upon on the struggle this gifted artist had with drug addiction, an addiction that faces many and can hinder progress through life. Also our songs Charm Me and Natural focus upon spousal abuse, eradicating violence against women and forced marriages. The greatest “crowd pleaser” of the album appears to be Some Kinda Girl/ Chica especial owing to it coming into closest proximity to modern pop of the album’s songs. Leiza was especially excited about rerecording her CD in Spanish so she could connect with her Latin heritage.

Here are the titles of each song:

English: 1. Movin Too Slow, 2. Pure White Snow, 3. The Older You Get, 4. Some Kinda Girl, 5. Natural, 6. Charm Me.

Spanish: 1. Muy lento, mi amor, 2. Mi perdición, 3. Al envejecer, 4. Chica especial, 5. Natural, 6. Hechizame.

Each song has an Official Music Video in both English and Spanish as follows:

1. Muy lento, mi amor: https://youtu.be/uiDyO-mQHME

2. Mi perdición: https://youtu.be/e2w7iLPemKw

3. Al envejecer: https://youtu.be/NMFxU4aU8z4

4. Chica especial: https://youtu.be/dBFhXLYX5KM

5. Natural: https://youtu.be/tX8tfRGdMaQ

6. Hechizame: https://youtu.be/nuxYoGM1-I8

1. Movin’ Too Slow: https://youtu.be/ThnBHK7Q2K4

2. Pure White Snow: https://youtu.be/ZPXVZw3KJpU

3. The Older You Get: https://youtu.be/RbKrW2QifhY

4. Some Kinda Girl: https://youtu.be/7YtgnfIzMyg

5. Natural: https://youtu.be/e1IV1X2tPYY

6. Charm Me: https://youtu.be/1oGSdo-KLpY

New Standards Credits:

© 2020 Starburst Music Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. All music & lyrics co-written by Leiza Michaels and Jay Carney. Thank you to our fabulous team: Dave Francis – Upright Bass, Recording Producer, backup vocals on Some Kinda Girl, Tommy Harden – Drums & Percussion, Catherine Marx – Keyboards, Kerry Marx – Electric Guitar, Jim Hoke – Saxophones & Chromatic Harmonica, Paul Mullen –Co-writer on Some Kinda Girl and overall collaborator, Marv Treutel – Recording Engineer. Nathaniel Jones – Final Mix/Mastering Engineer, Photography Mary Stucchi, Stylist JK Feldman, Location Fountainview WPB.

Nuevos Estándares

© 2021 Starburst Music Publishing, LLC. All rights reserved. All music & lyrics co-written by Leiza Michaels, Jay Carney & Enrique Duarte. Leiza dedicates this album to her beautiful, loving family in Spain. Thank you to our fabulous team: Dave Francis – Upright Bass, Musical Recording Producer, Tommy Harden – Drums & Percussion, Catherine Marx – Keyboards, Kerry Marx – Electric Guitar, Jim Hoke – Saxophones & Chromatic Harmonica, Marv Treutel – Recording Engineer. Nathaniel Jones – Final Mix/Mastering/Engineering of Music Tracks, Greg Johnson – Final Mix/Mastering on Muy Lento, Mi Amor, Chica Especial & Natural. Stephen Murphy, Vocal Recording, Final Mix/Mastering Al Envejecer, Hechizame & Mi Perdición. Spanish vocal version, Photography Mary Stucchi, Stylist JK Feldman, Location Fountainview WPB. Special thanks to Luis Garcia for shining love & light during the recordings.

