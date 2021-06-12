Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2021 is Coming Soon: Event Participants, Prizes and 40% Ticket Discount

Kyviv, Ukraine, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — On June 16, Oasis conference hall will host Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2021 where top experts in the field of affiliate marketing will discuss how to attract traffic to the gambling vertical and get maximum profit. Event will be organized by Smile-Expo international company.

Experienced webmasters, founders of Lead Kitchen and Improve Team arbitration teams, experts from mr.fish, Jambling, Beehiveor, Eterna Law, SEO.Capital, BananzaAffiliates and other companies will speak at the event.

Introducing the participants!

Alpha Affiliates obtained the status of Diamond Affiliate Sponsor KiAC 2021. It is a direct advertiser in the gambling and betting verticals, operating on 38 foreign markets. It features 11 offers for affiliates, provides regular payments with RevShare, CPA and Hybrid models.

The sponsor of the poker tournament that will take place at Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2021 party is top gambling platform PokerMatch. The platform features popular types of poker, slots and table games. The company offers an excellent CPA offer and accepts traffic from different sources and geo.

WinAffiliates has become a Badge Sponsor. It provides exclusive offers of gambling and betting platforms youwin.com, uwin.com and hepsibahis.com. Payments are available with RevShare and CPA models and partners get advanced marketing tools.

KiAC 2021 demo zone will feature an exhibitor – digital marketing agency Revpanda that specializes in working in the gambling vertical. It provides SEO, web development, brand management, PPC management, copywriting, link building services, etc.

Giveaway from KiAC 2021 informational partners: buy tickets and win prizes!

Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2021 attendees who buy tickets of the Business or VIP categories before June 15 will have a chance to win the following prizes:

1 month access to Netpeak Spider PRO website audit tool from Netpeak Software.

VIP access for 1 year to the mobile landing page builder from LP-mobi;

VIP access for 3 months to the CRM system from LP-CRM;

creative certificate in the form of a cup for the professional updating of any type of text (except for the description of the main page) from WordFactory;

a certificate for two from the European Association for Software Engineering (EASE) to attend the FuckUp Night event dedicated to mistakes in business as an engine of progress.

The winners of the drawing from informational partners will be announced during the conference.

Awesome ticket discounts: catch the promo code from KiAC 2021 speaker!

Only till June 13, the price on KiAC 2021 Business category tickets will be reduced by 40%.

To get a discount during the registration on the website, use the special box to enter a promo code from the conference speaker, co-founder of Beehiveor Viktor Komarenko: KOMARENKO.

Standard price: 6000 UAH.

Price with a promotional code: 3600 UAH.

Hurry up to pick up your discount! Don’t miss your last chance to buy your ticket at a discounted price.

And in order to always stay up to date with profitable promotions and offers, join the Telegram chat for participants and guests of KiAC 2021! It is interesting and useful.

Source:https://gamblerkey.org/