Ketones Market to Record Steady Growth by 2025

The ketone market size is estimated to be valued at USD 443 million in 2019 and is projected to be worth USD 640 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The demand for supplements among consumers and sports athletes remain high to increase energy and tolerance for intense workouts. In addition, the changing lifestyles of consumers for being preventive and proactive for their health is a major factor that is projected to drive the growth of the global ketone market over the next few years. Due to the increasing trend among the younger population and sports enthusiasts of consuming caffeine-containing products or energy drinks that increase energy levels and improve the performance, the ketones market is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, due to the rise in health awareness among consumers pertaining to the ill effects of caffeine on the body, ketone-based food & beverage products are projected to witness high demand in the market.

By application, the supplement segment is projected to dominate the ketone market during the forecast period.

Ketone supplement is the most common type of ketone. The increase in the use of ketone supplements among sportspersons and athletes is one of the major factors that is projected to drive the growth of the supplement segment. In addition, the increase in per capita income and the rise in the geriatric population have led the people to invest in the healthcare sector. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and increasingly aware of the healthcare sector. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the ketones market during the forecast period.

By form, the solid segment is projected to dominate the ketone market during the forecast period.

The solid form of ketones is readily available for use and is convenient to carry as compared to the liquid or semi-liquid form. In addition, it has enhanced shelf life as compared to the liquid and semi-liquid forms. Many times, a blender is required to mix liquid ketone supplements. However, these blenders are not required in the case of solid ketones, which makes it easy to use. There are cases of gastrointestinal disorders while using the liquid ketones for the initial days but there is no such complication with solid form. Due to these factors, the solid form remains a more preferred alternative among consumers.

The increasing demand for ketones in North America is projected to drive the growth of the ketone market.

The US remains a major market in the North American region for ketones. The rise in the number of obesity cases in the North American region is attributed to the increase in the popularity of ketone supplements and food & beverage alternatives for losing weight. These factors are further projected to drive the growth of the ketone market. In addition, eateries and restaurants in the region are also providing ketone-based food and beverages options due to the high demand among consumers, which is projected to drive the growth of the ketones market.

The key players in this market include HVMN Inc. (US), Perfect Keto (US), KetoLogic (US), BPI Sports (US), and Pruvit Ventures, Inc (US). New product launches, expansions & investments, joint ventures, agreements, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the ketones market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other players in the ketones market include KetoneaAid Inc. (US), Compound Solutions, Inc (US), Sapien Body (US), Zhou Nutrition(US), Know Brainer Foods (US), Finaflex (US), Ion Labs (US), Keto and Company (US), Boli Naturals (US), Nutrex Research (US), Ancient Nutrition (US), Zenwise Health (US), Ketond Llc (US), Union Pharmpro Co Ltd (China), Volkem Chemical LLP (India), JustNutra (US), JW Nutritional Llc (US), Slimfast Keto (US), VMI Sports (US), and Evlution Nutrition (US).

HVMN (US) is one of the major players in the global ketones market. It is a US-based producer of ketone-based products for various applications, such as food & beverage and supplements. To expand its business, the primary strategy opted by the company was to expand its product offerings and collaborate with top researchers and organizations to invent and develop new products. H.V.M.N. Ketone Ester is their flagship product, and it is the first ketone ester drink in the world that is scientifically proven to improve the metabolic performance of consumers. The company has its own patented ketone ester technology that is protected exclusively by HVMN. All the manufacturing facilities are located in the US and comply with the cGMP regulations that are specified by the FDA.

Perfect Keto (US) is one of the major players in the ketones market. The company operates through three business segments, namely, keto essential, snacks & nutrition, and energy & performance, and offers various types of ketone-based food & beverages products. It offers clean label ingredients, and the main focus of the company is to improve the health of consumers by providing various ketone-based products. Ketone-based food products offered by the company encourage better health, mental clarity, and fat loss. The main strategy opted by the company was to launch new products, due to which the company is focusing on establishing itself as an innovative brand and gaining a foothold in the US keto market.